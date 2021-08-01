|
Citation
|
Colibaba A, Russell E, Skinner MW. J. Rural Stud. 2021; 88: 289-297.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Rural fire services increasingly rely on older volunteers, providing an opportunity to examine the challenges of the ageing volunteer base that is underway in rural communities. To advance knowledge on the phenomena of 'older voluntarism', a case study of a rural volunteer fire department in Ontario, Canada was undertaken, drawing on semi-structured interviews with 24 fire service members.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Canada; Fire services; Rural ageing; Sustainability; Voluntarism