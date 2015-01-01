SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Dunbar ETJ, Nelson MD, Tarabochia DS. J. Sch. Counseling 2021; 19: e12.

(Copyright © 2021, Montana State University)

Substance use and other addictive behaviors can last throughout the lifespan and lead to other health issues. Adolescents are not immune to addiction or addictive behaviors and are more likely to experience curiosity and to engage in experimentation. Historically, addiction has been a topic that has been avoided or stigmatized. Further, the use of stigmatizing language can be detrimental to those seeking help for addiction or addictive behaviors. Thus, discussing addiction or addictive behaviors may be difficult even for those in the helping professions due to worry about stigmatizing language. The purpose of this brief report is to provide school counselors with resources associated with current addiction terminology and definitions. Specifically, this report will address a list of essential terminology associated with addictions and a list of destigmatizing terminology and replacement language for outdated stigmatizing addictions terminology.

Dunbar, E. T., Jr., Nelson, M. D., & Tarabochia, D. S. (2021). Essential addictions terminology for school counselors. Journal of School Counseling, 19(12). http:/www.jsc.montana.edu/articles/v19n12.pdf


