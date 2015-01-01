Abstract

This paper simulates and analyses the mechanism of urban road network formation using a multiagent model. The model incorporates the behaviour rule of travellers, the collection of tolls, and road improvement costs. We establish virtual cities based on data from three major urban areas

in Japan. Simulation results reveal that, based on land prices, a single orbital arterial road would be formed in the Tokyo-like urban area, and central business district (CBD) roads would be formed in the Nagoya-like and the Osaka-like urban areas. Moreover, road formations change as road

maintenance costs, the expansion of the city, and car-dependence change.

Language: en