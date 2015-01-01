Abstract

Autonomous vehicles (AVs) will profoundly modify our travel habits. The collective impact of AVs will differ according to the autonomous mode choice. In this paper, we apply a simultaneousequation model to a database from an original 2017 survey of French mobility users to analyse their acceptance of two forms of autonomous transport mode: autonomous shuttles and robotaxis (N = 3,297). Our results show that the intention to use autonomous shuttles is on average greater than robotaxis. Gender and age influence autonomous mode choice, as well as the current transport mode. In addition, location and urban representations play a central role.

Language: en