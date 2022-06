Abstract

We analyse the impact of transportation infrastructure capital and its maintenance status on regional economic production, exploiting panel data on the German county level (N = 401) between 2007 and 2016 in a spatial translog production function. Various SLX and SDEM models are estimated

using FGLS and GMM estimators accounting for endogeneity. We find a positive impact of the transport infrastructure capital locally and supra-regionally, and provide evidence that insufficient maintenance and low infrastructure conditions significantly slow economic growth. The analysis shows

that this effect is mainly driven by the Bundesstra├čen network as the backbone of the regional German road system.

