|
Citation
|
Barreto RA, Kellett J, Pierce JC, van den Hengel A. J. Transp. Econ. Policy 2022; 56(1): 28-55.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, London School of Economics)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
We investigate how non-utilitarian car preferences and current perceptions of automated vehicles (AVs) affect commuters' openness to driverless car technology and perceptions of the driverless future. We identify four latent composite factors representing otherwise directly unobservable
Language: en