Hsieh HS, Chuang MT. J. Transp. Land Use 2021; 14(1): 1099-1127.
(Copyright © 2021, The author(s), Publisher University of Minnesota, Center for Transportation Studies)
The relationship between the built environment and walking behavior has been explored extensively. However, little research has been done to either differentiate between walking for transport and walking as activity or that applies urban design tools to walkability improvement based on environment-walking associations. Therefore, this study constructed perceived environment walkability factors to replace unidentified physical environments that varied among individuals and examined their associations with walking to a destination (purposive walking) and walking as activity (discursive walking), using factor analysis and structural equation modeling.
urban design