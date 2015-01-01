Abstract

Travelling at excessive speed increases the risk of having a road crash. Intelligent Speed Adaptation (ISA) systems might help the driver to make safe speed decisions along road sections with limited visibility. A recently developed ISA system, called V-ISA (Hazoor et al., 2021), is able to estimate the dynamic (real-time) speed limit, based on the prevailing sight conditions and stopping distance. The V-ISA operates in the following three ways: it can (i) display visual information, (ii) alert the driver with a warning sound, and/or (iii) intervene directly to modify and control vehicle speed. The effects of V-ISA on driving performance have yet to be investigated. Thus, the question of whether V-ISA modulates driving speed choice remains open. Here, we assessed the impact of V-ISA variants on driver speed choice. Thirty expert drivers experienced four simulated driving conditions, in which the three V-ISA variants together with the V-ISA off control condition were tested separately. Furthermore, drivers were asked for feedback on the acceptance and usability of the three V-ISA. Our results suggested that V-ISA was effective in mitigating the risks associated with speeding, with relatively high acceptance and perceived usability levels. The results indicate that V-ISA can have a positive impact on road safety by helping drivers to modulate their chosen driving speed.

