Citation
Toyoda H, Hayashi C, Okano T. Arch. Gerontol. Geriatr. 2022; 102: 104752.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35724533
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Exercises that target muscle strength, balance, and gait prevent falls in older people. Moreover, exercise may reduce fear of falling by improving physical function. Many studies have examined the risk factors for falls and fear of falling separately. However, few studies have examined the associations between physical function, falls, and fear of falling simultaneously. This study aimed to identify the key physical functions influencing falls and fear of falling.
Language: en
Keywords
Aged; Falls; Exercise; Risk factors; Physical functions