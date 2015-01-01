|
Citation
Kourgiantakis T, Edwards T, Lee E, Logan J, Vicknarajah R, Craig SL, Simon-Tucker M, Williams CC. BMJ Open 2022; 12(6): e061997.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
35725253
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Canadian youth (aged 15-24) have the highest rates of cannabis use globally. There are increasing concerns about the adverse effects of cannabis use on youth physical and mental health. However, there are gaps in our understanding of risks and harms to youth. This scoping review will synthesise the literature related to youth cannabis use in Canada. We will examine the relationship between youth cannabis use and physical and mental health, and the relationship with use of other substances. We will also examine prevention strategies for youth cannabis use in Canada and how the literature addresses social determinants of health.
Language: en
Keywords
Canada; Public health; Mental health; Cannabis; Youth; Substance use