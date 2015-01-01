Abstract

The objective was to examine the use of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) for the treatment of sport-related concussion (SRC) in adolescent athletes. We hypothesize that participants who intake 2 g of DHA daily will not experience differences in recovery compared with participants who take a placebo. This double-blind, randomized controlled pilot trial was performed in a tertiary pediatric sports medicine clinic from 2013 to 2017 in adolescents (14-18 years) presenting with diagnosed SRC within 4 days of injury. Forty participants were randomized into DHA or PLACEBO group and were instructed to take 2 capsules twice daily for 12 weeks. Participants in the DHA group were symptom-free earlier than the PLACEBO group (11.0 vs 16.0 days, P =.08) and were cleared to begin the Return to Sport progression (14.0 vs 19.5 days, P =.12) sooner. The use of 2 g/day of DHA was well-tolerated and did not significantly affect recovery times in adolescent athletes following SRC.



Clinical Trial Registration: ClincalTrials.gov, NCT01903525.

