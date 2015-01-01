SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Sánchez-Ansola E, Pérez-Pérez AC, Rosete A, Torres-Pérez I, Rojas O, Sosa-Gómez G. Comput. Intell. Neurosci. 2022; 2022: e4821927.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Hindawi Publishing)

DOI

10.1155/2022/4821927

PMID

35720943

PMCID

PMC9200534

Abstract

Combinatorial optimization problems allow for modeling multiple situations in which proper allocation of resources is needed. For some real-world problems, the use of fuzzy elements in the models allows for incorporating certain levels of uncertainty to better approximate such real-world situations. One way to solve combinatorial optimization problems with fuzzy elements is the parametric approach, where it is necessary to define how to explore different relaxation levels using alpha-cuts. Researchers tend to select such alpha-cuts uniformly. The current investigation proposes a novel strategy for selecting alpha-cuts in the School Bus Routing Problem with fuzzy students' maximum walking distance. This proposal bases its foundations on the number of student-bus stop pairs available according to the different levels of relaxations allowed.

RESULTS demonstrate how the proposed strategy gives attractive solutions with more diverse trade-offs, contrasted with other methods in the literature. Furthermore, it decreases the computational cost for those instances where the maximum relaxation does not provide new pairs of students-bus stops.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Uncertainty; *Schools; *Walking

