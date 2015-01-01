|
Asghar J, Tabasam M, Althobaiti MM, Adnan Ashour A, Aleid MA, Ibrahim Khalaf O, Aldhyani THH. Front. Psychiatry 2022; 13: e873693.
Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media
35722557
INTRODUCTION: Due to the complexity of symptoms in major depressive disorder (MDD), the majority of depression scales fall short of accurately assessing a patient's progress. When selecting the most appropriate antidepressant treatment in MDD, a multidimensional scale such as the Hamilton Depression Rating scale (HAM-D) may provide clinicians with more information especially when coupled with unidimensional analysis of some key factors such as depressed mood, altered sleep, psychic and somatic anxiety and suicidal ideation etc.
major depressive disorder; antidepressant; escitalopram; HAM-D; nortriptyline; remission; response