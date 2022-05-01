Abstract

PURPOSE: This randomized clinical trial tested the efficacy of a 6-week text message program to reduce texting while driving (TWD) for young adults.



METHODS: Eligible individuals recruited from four emergency departments from December 2019 to June 2021 were aged 18-25 years who reported TWD in the past 2 weeks. Participants were randomly assigned 1:1 to intervention:assessment control. The intervention arm (n = 57) received an automated interactive text message program, including weekly queries about TWD for 6 weeks with feedback and goal support to promote cessation of TWD. The assessment control arm (n = 55) received identical weekly TWD queries but no additional feedback. Outcomes were collected via web-based self-assessments at 6- and 12 weeks and analyzed under intent-to-treat models, presented as adjusted odds ratios (ORs) with 95% confidence intervals (CIs).



RESULTS: The mean (SD) age was 21.7 (2.1) years, 73 (65%) were female, and 40 (36%) were White. The 6-week follow-up rate was 77.7% (n = 87) and 12-week follow-up rate was 64.3% (n = 72). At 6 weeks, 52.6% (95% CI, 39.0%-66.0%) of intervention participants reported TWD versus 63.6% (95% CI, 49.6%-76.2%) of control participants (adjusted OR, 0.71; 95% CI, 0.32-1.59). At 12 weeks, 38.2% (95% CI, 22.8%-53.5%) of intervention participants reported TWD versus 69.3% (95% CI, 53.8%-84.7%) of control participants (adjusted OR, 0.29; 95% CI, 0.11-0.80).



DISCUSSION: An interactive text message intervention was more effective at reducing self-reported TWD among young adults than assessment control at 12 weeks.

