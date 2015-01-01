|
Capasso A, Skipalska H, Nadal J, Zamostian P, Kompaniiets O, Navario P, Castillo TP. Lancet Reg. Health Eur. 2022; 17: e100408.
35721697
Driven by the disruption of social networks, frail economic conditions and the breakdown of the rule of law, violence against women is widespread in humanitarian settings.1,2 In Ukraine, the prevalence of gender-based violence (GBV) increased following the start of armed confrontations in 2014 (22·4% in 2014 vs. 18·3% in 2007).3 Displaced women in eastern Ukraine experienced three times higher rates of GBV than local residents (15·2% vs. 5·3%)3; 62% of displaced women experienced GBV at home,4 and one in five experienced violence at the hands of armed men.4 Violence frequently occurred at border crossings and checkpoints and when interacting with the social institutions that were meant to protect them.4
