Abstract

Driven by the disruption of social networks, frail economic conditions and the breakdown of the rule of law, violence against women is widespread in humanitarian settings.1,2 In Ukraine, the prevalence of gender-based violence (GBV) increased following the start of armed confrontations in 2014 (22·4% in 2014 vs. 18·3% in 2007).3 Displaced women in eastern Ukraine experienced three times higher rates of GBV than local residents (15·2% vs. 5·3%)3; 62% of displaced women experienced GBV at home,4 and one in five experienced violence at the hands of armed men.4 Violence frequently occurred at border crossings and checkpoints and when interacting with the social institutions that were meant to protect them.4



Since 2014, the conflict in eastern Ukraine evidenced a need for trauma-informed mental health and psychosocial support services (MHPSS) for GBV survivors.3 In response, HealthRight International and the Ukrainian Foundation for Public Health expanded and enhanced MHPSS for GBV survivors between 2015 and 2020. With support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the project deployed over 52 MHPSS mobile teams that provided direct trauma-informed care to over 100,000 violence survivors in conflict-affected areas. The teams organized trainings on GBV prevention and response for its referral network partners in the region. The teams were integrated to local mental health care and social service networks through partnerships with medical facilities, police departments and social services, and were eventually absorbed by the Ministry of Social Policy and local authorities. The project also bolstered women-led social entrepreneurship aimed at increasing economic opportunities for women displaced by conflict...

Language: en