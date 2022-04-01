|
Citation
|
Ambunda P, Lourens A. Afr. J. Emerg. Med. 2022; 12(3): 225-230.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, African Federation for Emergency Medicine, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35719186
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBIs) are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality among trauma patients globally, with motor vehicle crashes (MVCs) being a major contributor. Namibia had a World Health Organization (WHO) estimated MVC-related fatality rate of 30.4 per 100 000 population in 2016, higher than that of the African continent, while no epidemiological studies describing the distribution and determinants of TBIs exist in the country. The study aimed to describe the characteristics of adult patients (≥18 years) with severe TBI secondary to MVCs which occurred in two regions of Namibia between the years 2014-2018.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Traumatic brain injury; TBI; ECC, Emergency Communications Centre; Head injury; Head trauma; LMICs, Low- and middle-income countries; MVCs; MVCs, Motor Vehicle Crashes; Severe; TBIs, Trauma Brain Injuries; WHO, World Health Organization