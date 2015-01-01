SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Kocheril PA, Moore SC, Lenz KD, Mukundan H, Lilley LM. Biomark. Insights 2022; 17: e11772719221105145.

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publications)

10.1177/11772719221105145

35719705

PMC9201320

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is not a single disease state but describes an array of conditions associated with insult or injury to the brain. While some individuals with TBI recover within a few days or months, others present with persistent symptoms that can cause disability, neuropsychological trauma, and even death. Understanding, diagnosing, and treating TBI is extremely complex for many reasons, including the variable biomechanics of head impact, differences in severity and location of injury, and individual patient characteristics. Because of these confounding factors, the development of reliable diagnostics and targeted treatments for brain injury remains elusive. We argue that the development of effective diagnostic and therapeutic strategies for TBI requires a deep understanding of human neurophysiology at the molecular level and that the framework of multiomics may provide some effective solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of this challenging condition. To this end, we present here a comprehensive review of TBI biomarker candidates from across the multiomic disciplines and compare them with known signatures associated with other neuropsychological conditions, including Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. We believe that this integrated view will facilitate a deeper understanding of the pathophysiology of TBI and its potential links to other neurological diseases.


Traumatic brain injury; biomarker; metabolomics; multiomics; neurological disease; proteomics

