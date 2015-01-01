Abstract

The present study examined whether parental criticism, active coping, and peer support associated with depressive symptoms. Then using two mediation models, this study explored whether parental criticism related to depressive symptoms through active coping while controlling for peer support among African American Adolescents (N = 883).



RESULTS from a multiple regression analysis revealed that maternal and paternal criticism positively associated with depressive symptoms in contrast to active coping and peer support. In the first mediation analysis, active coping explained the relationship between maternal criticism and depressive symptoms. In the second mediation analysis, active coping did not explain the relationship between paternal criticism and depressive symptoms. These results suggest that mental health practitioners should consider incorporating coping techniques in therapy, specifically while treating African American adolescents. Clinical, family, and community implications are discussed.

