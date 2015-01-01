|
Lawrence TI. Community Ment. Health J. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
35723767
The present study examined whether parental criticism, active coping, and peer support associated with depressive symptoms. Then using two mediation models, this study explored whether parental criticism related to depressive symptoms through active coping while controlling for peer support among African American Adolescents (N = 883).
Language: en
Depression; Active coping; Parental criticism; Peer support