|
Citation
|
van der Burgt MCA, Mérelle S, Beekman ATF, Gilissen R. Crisis 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35723060
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Although the number of suicides did not increase in 2020, there are concerns about the mental health consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. Aims: To present the demand for the Dutch suicide prevention helpline during times of lockdown and to describe the coronavirus-related problems discussed.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; COVID-19; conversation topics; lockdown; suicide prevention helpline