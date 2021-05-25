Abstract

BACKGROUND: Municipal solid waste collection is one of the most dangerous jobs in the world since it exposes the workers involved to occupational hazards and predisposes them to certain occupation-related morbidities. Occupational injuries among municipal solid waste collectors have not been adequately addressed or reported in developing countries, including Ethiopia. Therefore, this study aimed to determine the prevalence of occupational injuries and associated factors among municipal solid waste collectors in Harar Town, Ethiopia.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted in Harar town, Eastern Ethiopia from May 25, 2021 to June 25, 2021. Three hundred eighty-nine (389) municipal solid waste collectors were selected using a simple random sampling method. A self-administered structured questionnaire and an observational checklist were used to collect the data. The collected data was analyzed using SPSS version 20. Bivariate and multivariable logistic regression were used to determine the association between independent variables and the outcome variable. A P-value of <.05 was considered as a cut-off point for statistical significance.



RESULTS: The current study found that about 60.4% of municipal solid waste collectors were exposed to occupational injuries. Furthermore, the study found a statistically significant association between the prevalence of occupational injuries and having a primary education [AOR = 0.10, 95% CI (0.03-0.38)], a secondary education [AOR = 0.04, 95% CI (0.03-0.45)], work experience [AOR = 5.975, (95% CI (2.01-17.75)], the use of personal protective equipment [AOR = 0.09, (95% CI: 0.02-0.46)], and training [AOR = 0.10, 95% CI (0.03-0.30)].



CONCLUSIONS: The current study found that more than three-fifth of municipal solid waste collectors were exposed to occupational injury. Furthermore, the current study found that there was an statistical relationship between the prevalence of occupational injuries and having a primary education, a secondary education, work experience, the use of personal protective equipment, and training. Before and after hiring solid waste collectors, employers should provide personal protective equipment and tailored training on safety measures.

