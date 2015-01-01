|
Guo YQ, Huang J, Xu NN, Ma XJ. Front. Public Health 2022; 10: 877843.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Editorial Office)
35719686
OBJECTIVE: To analyze the patient and visitor workplace violence (PVV) toward health workers (HWs) and identify correlations between worker characteristics, measures against violence and exposure to PVV in COVID-19 pandemic.
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; COVID-19; *COVID-19/epidemiology; workplace violence; Pandemics; *Workplace Violence; China/epidemiology; health workers (HWs); multilevel logistic regression; patient and visitor violence; Regression Analysis