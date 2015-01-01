Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Sexual assault, child abuse, and combat have been linked to eating disorders (EDs). However, noninterpersonal trauma is relatively understudied, and therefore it is unknown whether noninterpersonal trauma is associated with EDs. Furthermore, most previous studies do not account for multiple trauma exposures, or the relative association of traumatic events with EDs in the same statistical model.



METHOD: Multinomial regression was used to examine the association of lifetime ED diagnosis (anorexia nervosa [AN], bulimia nervosa [BN], binge eating disorder [BED]) with trauma type (sexual interpersonal, other interpersonal, war/combat, and noninterpersonal) in a nationally representative dataset of US adults in bivariate and multivariable (i.e., with all trauma types) models.



RESULTS: Sexual interpersonal trauma was significantly positively associated with AN and BED in bivariate and multivariable models. In the multivariable model, only BED was found to be equally associated with sexual interpersonal, other interpersonal, and noninterpersonal trauma.



DISCUSSION: These results indicate a strong positive association between sexual trauma and EDs, even when controlling for experiences of other trauma events. Future research should examine longitudinal mediators between trauma and EDs, especially sexual trauma, to identify what factors may explain this relationship.



PUBLIC SIGNIFICANCE STATEMENT: Individuals with eating disorders often experience traumatic events but it is unclear whether specific trauma types are more or less common in this population. This study found that only events such as rape and sexual assault are associated with anorexia nervosa, but that most trauma types are associated with binge eating disorder. Therefore, the relationship between trauma and binge eating disorder may function differently than other eating disorders.

Language: en