Abstract

PURPOSE: Injuries caused by explosive materials are associated with severe ocular morbidity and visual impairment. This study aims to document the ophthalmic morbidity of terrorist-related severe injuries at a tertiary eye care center in the Middle East and report specific injury patterns.



METHODS: In a noncomparative, interventional, retrospective case series, the visual outcomes were evaluated of 36 patients treated at a tertiary eye center in the Middle East for terrorist-related injuries from January 2003 to December 2019. Data were collected on age, gender, involved eye, initial examination of ocular injuries, associated systemic injuries, presenting visual acuity, anterior and posterior segment examinations, and the type of injury (open vs. closed globe).



RESULTS: Among the 36 patients (32 males; average age, 28.1 years), 28 (77.8%) sustained trauma to one eye and 8 (22.2%) to both eyes. Despite multiple surgical procedures (average 3.1 surgeries), all patients suffered a severe visual loss. Final visual acuity of no light perception was recorded in 28 (77.8%) eyes and both eyes of 5 patients (13.9%).



CONCLUSION: Ophthalmic morbidity from terrorist-related injuries may be devastating, and the vast majority of patients experience a permanent loss of vision.

