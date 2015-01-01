Abstract

BACKGROUND: Following acquired brain injury (ABI), cognitive and physical barriers can prevent access to a previously enjoyed lifestyle, reducing quality of life.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to examine predictors of health-related quality of life (HRQoL) in adults with ABI receiving post-acute community-based rehabilitation and disability support services, using tools developed for this population.



METHODS: Retrospective cross-sectional design. Main outcome measures were the Quality of Life after Brain Injury Inventory (QOLIBRI) and Functional Independence and Assessment Measure (FIM + FAM) for adults with ABI (n = 67) undergoing post-acute rehabilitation in Western Australia, 2015-2021.



RESULTS: Mean QOLIBRI total score (±standard deviation) was 57.2±17.4, indicating impaired HRQoL, with mood disorders likely prevalent. Regression analysis demonstrated no differences in HRQoL between different age groups, sexes or brain injury types. Shorter time since injury and lower total FIM + FAM score significantly predicted poorer HRQoL in the model.



CONCLUSION: This population appears vulnerable to psychological illness, although HRQoL is addressed for a minority of clients during routine post-acute care (19% ). As improvement in quality of life is a fundamental goal of rehabilitation post-ABI, understanding the relationship between potentially modifiable factors such as functional independence and HRQoL is critical to improve outcomes and provide the best chance at a satisfying life.

Language: en