Stiller M, Di Masso A. Omega (Westport) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Baywood Publishing)

10.1177/00302228221108300

35719090

Terror management strategies (TMS) are assumed to affect social prejudice. In a prior study, positive death valence in wave 1 reduced gender-related stereotypes in wave 2. Psychosocial intervention against prejudice requires a deeper understanding of the terror management process. We investigated the relationships between death anxiety, death valence, mortality salience and TMS in a mixed method study. Participants showed complex emotions in the face of death, including fear, anxiety, sadness and ambivalent calm. Positive death valence was associated with more conscious fear, but with less implicit death anxiety, while negative death valence was associated with more death denial. In conclusion, we propose death anxiety as a distal precursor and death valence as a proximate precursor of the plural TMS that are triggered by mortality salience.


death acceptance; death denial; death valence; terror management

