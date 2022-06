Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The present study explores the relationship between childhood psychological maltreatment and procrastination among college students and the mediating effect of time management disposition.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The present study surveyed 682 college students from two universities with the Children's Psychological Maltreatment Scale, Aitken Procrastination Questionnaire, and Adolescence Time Management Disposition Scale.



RESULTS: There are significant positive correlations between childhood psychological maltreatment and undergraduates' procrastination (r = 0.197, p < 0.01), namely, individuals with more severe childhood psychological maltreatment are more likely to procrastinate. Time management disposition negatively correlates with childhood psychological maltreatment (r = -0.136, p < 0.01) and procrastination (r = -0.573, p < 0.01). The mediating roles of the time management disposition in the association between childhood psychological maltreatment and undergraduates' procrastination are significant.



CONCLUSION: Time management disposition plays a mediating role in the relationship between childhood psychological maltreatment and college students' procrastination behavior.

Language: en