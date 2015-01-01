|
Batram-Zantvoort S, Razum O, Miani C. Sante Publique 2022; 33(5): 645-654.
Un regard théorique sur l'intégrité à la naissance : médicalisation, théories du risque, embodiment et intersectionnalité
PMID
35724098
INTRODUCTION: Recent quantitative research in public health indicates that women across the globe report suboptimal treatment during institutional deliveries. The most common approaches used to comprehend this abuse, violence, or mistreatment have not fully achieved a balance between theoretical perspectives and empirical assessment. To contribute to a more accurate account of the cultural driving forces, institutional conditions, direct expressions, and individual perceptions that undermine or preserve what we define as “integrity at birth”, we develop a new theoretical approach and a multi-level model.
