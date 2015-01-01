Abstract

The high consumption of alcoholic drinks has become acceptable in many societies and is often promoted by commercials. Unfortunately, many people risk their lives by driving drunk. They even try to outsmart breathalyzer tests, for example, using a novel procedure based on the partial oxidation of expired breathed ethanol after rinsing the mouth with diluted hydrogen peroxide. To check the validity of this procedure, the different variables involved in the process were tested: the type of alcoholic beverage, the amount of ethanol swallowed, and the time elapsed between consumption and mouth rinsing. Our ultimate aim was to measure the effects of this process. If the mouth rinse succeeds in masking a drinker's true alcohol level, then further study of possible remedies is needed to prevent such fraud. However, if the rinsing proves to have no effect, then this work could help strengthen the integrity of the breathalyzer test and its ability to deter drivers from overdrinking. The final conclusion, after all the experiments, is that a reduction in the alcohol level is observed with the use of hydrogen peroxide as a mouthwash before performing a breathalyzer test., Alcoholic drinks; Alcohol test; Hydrogen peroxide; Mouth rinse; Redox reaction

Language: en