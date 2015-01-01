SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lundgren B. AI & Soc 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1007/s00146-022-01495-y

Recent simulations by Scanlon et al. showed seemingly spectacular results for the Waymo self-driving vehicle in simulations of real accident situations. In this paper, it is argued that the selection criteria for accident situations must be modified in accordance with the relevant policy alternatives. While Scanlon et al. compare Waymo with old human-driven vehicles, it is argued here that the relevant policy question is whether we ought to use self-driven vehicles or human-driven vehicles in the future, which means that we need to consider whether other technological solutions, which are available but not broadly used in human-driven vehicles, could result in human-driven vehicles managing to avoid the same accidents. In this article, a proposal for a new standard of selection criteria is made.


Accident simulations; Autonomous vehicles; Human-driven vehicles; Policy considerations; Selection criteria; Self-driving vehicles

