Daniulaityte R, Sweeney K, Ki S, Doebbeling BN, Mendoza N. Harm Reduct. J. 2022; 19(1): e52.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s12954-022-00634-4

Worsening of the overdose crisis in the USA has been linked to the continuing proliferation of non-pharmaceutical fentanyl (NPF). The recent wave of NPF spread in the USA has been fueled by an increased presence of counterfeit pills that contain NPF. This qualitative study aims to characterize the motivation and practices of counterfeit NPF pill initiation and use among individuals using illicit opioids in Arizona.


Arizona; Counterfeit pills; Drug initiation; Heroin; Illicit pharmaceutical opioids; Non-pharmaceutical fentanyl; Qualitative research

