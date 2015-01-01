|
AimsAlthough there is an established but complex relationship between violence and psychosis, the nature of this relationship remains unclear. To date, there has been a predominant focus within group-level quantitative studies on specific types of psychopathology such as threat/control-override and command hallucinations. However, the literature has not produced a consensus on the profile of psychopathological predictors of violence. Furthermore, there is an emerging literature suggesting the predictive paradigm has limited clinical utility in the management of harm-related behaviour. In the way that phenomenological analysis has produced a fuller understanding of psychosis (that can inform improved aetiological and interventional frameworks), the authors assert that such an approach (with its focus on subjectivity) has the potential to advance our understanding of the relationship between psychosis and violence in a way that has clinical applicability. To test this assertion, it is necessary to develop a model of assessment and analysis. The aim of this paper is to develop an evidence-based model to explore the phenomenological underpinnings of violence in psychosis.
