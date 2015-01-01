|
Junior JRSRA, Konno YT, Santos NBL, Parreira GS, Cenedesi LMT, Fernandes BB, Carvalho PHF. BJPsych Open 2022; 8(Suppl 1): S70-S71.
(Copyright © 2022, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
AimsBrazil is the eighth in number of suicides in the American continent, and 4th in the number of suicides in Latin America. From 2011-2016, there were 33,269 cases in women and 14,931 in men, with 24.1% and 17.2% in populations aged 10-19 years, respectively. Regarding self-harm, there were 116,113 cases (25.9%), and 60,098 cases (19.6%). And in both, the recurrence rate was high, with 25.3-33.1%. Properly employed, the Singular Therapeutic Project (STP) can prevent further events and even completed suicide. In this way, there is a reduction in stigma in this population and for family members, adequacy of mental health services, in addition to lower public spending on hospitalizations. We analysed the effectiveness of the STP in cases of suicide attempt and self-harm, in an outpatient setting, through the comparison of a group of patients with more adherence with the STP, in relation to the group with less adherence in a multidisciplinary context.
