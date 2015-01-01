Abstract

PURPOSE This study aims to advance theory on business in conflict zones (often termed "business for peace") so as to enable the categorization of empirical work testing the field's assertions.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH In this conceptual paper, the authors present an assessment framework for categorizing research on the peace impacts of business entities, as suggested by Oetzel et al. (2009). This framework allows researchers to make comparisons across methodologies and fields on whether particular business actions contribute to peace.



FINDINGS Drawing on peace and conflict research, this study proposes a three-stage process in response to the presence of violence and its level of intensity, identify applicable research methods to assess the impact of business actions on peace at each of the three stages and offer suggestions for future research. Social implications Categorizing research impacts in the business for peace field will allow societal actors to evaluate the efficacy of claimed business for peace efforts. This is particularly true for those in within international organizations and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) who work with the private sector and for those in the private sector whose work attempts to enhance peace.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE As a societal actor, business has a key role to play in peacemaking. The past decade has seen a proliferation of qualitative research work surrounding this theme. In a seminal work, Oetzel et al. (2009) suggested a research framework building on the theories of Fort and Schipani (2004) and suggested five actions that businesses could take to promote peace. To the best of the authors' knowledge, this paper is the first one to respond to that suggestion by proposing a means of categorizing the impacts of business actions.

