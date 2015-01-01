Abstract

The accident rate in the construction industry is much higher than in other industries. In particular, small- and medium-sized construction sites need to be managed by differentiating them from large construction sites. In order to create and manage a separate management guideline, a quantitative study on the difference between the two groups should be preceded. However, in previous studies, research particularly based on empirical and quantitative data is insufficient and somewhat inadequate. In this study, through statistical analysis of small- and medium-sized construction enterprises and large-scale construction enterprises, this research statistically proves the difference between the risk of occupational accidents. Furthermore, through multiple regression, safety accidents and significant factors of small- and medium-sized construction sites and large-scale construction companies have been verified and considered. The result shows the day of the week, accident time, and workers’ contract type are significant factors affecting construction workers’ accident risk for SMEs, while only the contract type was identified as a factor influencing accident risk for large construction companies. As this study aims at recognizing the risk factors of small-sized construction companies, the findings can provide effective references for assessing and managing the risks particular to the small- and medium-sized construction enterprises.

