Abstract

This study is a multi-level assessment of community-based Violence Against Women (VAW) desks status: (1) VAW system (policies and legislation); (2) entity (VAW desk setup), and (3) individual (VAW desk officers) levels' capacities in Calamba City, Laguna, Philippines. Data were gathered through a survey of 105 VAW desk officers and key informant interviews of five local officials. In addition, document reviews of national and local policies and reports on VAW were also employed in this study.



FINDINGS suggested that policies on establishing barangay-level VAW desks were properly enforced in Calamba City. However, the research results also showed a lack of equipment and resources to address VAW cases properly. In addition, VAW desk officers' age and educational background limit their capacity to implement their responsibilities effectively, for there are no clear qualifications needed to be a desk officer. There is also no clear local system on the orientation of roles and responsibilities of the desk officers. Thus, the following recommendations: (1) national or local policy amendment to include the basic qualifications of desk officers; (2) maximize the role of the local group of desk officers in capacity-building and advocacy while partnering with civil society; (3) proper fund allocation of the city to ensure full functionality of VAW desks; and (4) strengthen feedback system and enforcement of rewards and penalties to motivate proper functioning of the desk offices. The paper contributes to local governance perspectives, specifically on multi-level coordination, to effectively address VAW and provide gender and development (GAD) support services.

