Abstract

Structural violence (SV) is the concept that there are often invisible and intangible structures in place, whether political, economic, legal, cultural, religious, or social, that can inhibit individuals from reaching their full potential. There is a need to better understand the influence of SV on the well-being of people with HIV (PWH) in the Deep South. To address this gap in the literature, we interpreted data using a Structural Violence framework. In this community-based participatory research, in-depth interviews (n = 40) were conducted with PWH who previously established HIV medical care. In our study, we found that SV can have a widespread impact in communities, negatively impacting access to key tangible and emotional resources. SV themes included community crime and instability, financial insecurity, and disparate access to numerous resources known to influence health. Structures exacerbating unequal access to resources appear engrained within communities and often went unrecognized by participants as disadvantageous to achieving optimal HIV health. Greater effort is necessary to elucidate the influence and role of violent structures on access to key resources for and by PWH. A clearer understanding of SV's influence on HIV health can inform changes addressing these structural barriers to HIV health.

