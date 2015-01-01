Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child maltreatment is a prevalent and notable problem in rural China, and the prevalence and severity of depression in rural areas are higher than the national norm. Several studies have found that loneliness and coping skills respectively mediated the relationship between child maltreatment and depression. However, few studies have examined the roles of loneliness and coping skills in child maltreatment and depression based on gender differences.



METHODS: All participants were from rural communities aged more than 18 years in Shandong province, and 879 valid samples (female:63.4%) ranging in age from 18 to 91 years old were analyzed. The Childhood Trauma Questionnaire-Short Form (CTQ-SF), the Center for Epidemiologic Studies-Depression (CES-D), the Simple Coping Style Questionnaire (SCSQ), and the Emotional and Social Loneliness Scale (ESLS) were used to evaluate child maltreatment, depression, coping skills and loneliness.



RESULTS: Child maltreatment was more common and severe in males than females (F = 3.99; p < 0.05). Loneliness and coping skills partially mediated the relationship between child maltreatment and depression in males, but loneliness fully mediated the relationship between child maltreatment and depression in females.



CONCLUSION: In this study, males were more likely to experience child maltreatment. Child maltreatment and depression were correlated. We also found a mediating role of loneliness and coping skills for males and a mediating role of loneliness in females.

Language: en