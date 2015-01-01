|
Citation
Park JY, Lee I. BMC Psychol. 2022; 10(1): e158.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
35729606
Abstract
BACKGROUND: There is concern that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the psychological wellbeing of many populations, including increase of fear, anxiety, and uncertainty. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, adolescents specifically have experienced direct and indirect impacts on their mentally, resulting in severe depression, self-harm and suicide. This study aimed to identify factors influencing suicidal tendencies and the mental health status of multicultural adolescents in Korea during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent; Mental health; Suicidal ideation; Risk factors; Suicide attempted