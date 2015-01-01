Abstract

BACKGROUND: Individuals experiencing and perpetrating intimate partner violence (IPV) are frequently in contact with general health and mental health services. Health service providers, including nurses, thus have a key role in identifying and responding to initial indicators of IPV risk.



PURPOSE: The present study provides descriptive information about current assessment and intervention practices of health and mental health service providers when patients are presenting with concerns about IPV.



METHODS: A secondary data analysis of interviews with general health practitioners (n = 17) were coded and dominant themes analyzed through thematic analysis.



RESULTS: The present study uncovered ways in which IPV-related risks are, and are not, recognized and responded to. A metaphorical visual display in the form of a "domestic violence supply room" depicts the level of access and degree of competency described by practitioners in respective areas of practice. Within reach for all practitioners is the knowledge of factors that increase risk and vulnerability to IPV. Out of reach is a comprehensive understanding of the needs of children and perpetrators as well as the consistent ability to consider intersectionality and be reflexive when working with culturally and linguistically diverse populations. The step ladder to improved IPV response, including formal supports such as training and procedures, is frequently described as lacking.



CONCLUSIONS: A consistent and empirically supported approach to IPV assessment and response is rare to find across generalist service provision. Although service providers possess basic knowledge of risk factors, organizational direction is needed to allow providers to address IPV confidently and effectively.

