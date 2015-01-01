Abstract

Neuropsychologists working in a pediatric neurorehabilitation setting provide care for children and adolescents with acquired brain injuries (ABI) and play a vital role on the interdisciplinary treatment team. This role draws on influences from the field of clinical neuropsychology and its pediatric subspecialty, as well as rehabilitation psychology. This combination of specialties is uniquely suited for working with ABI across the continuum of recovery. ABI recovery often involves a changing picture that spans across stages of recovery (e.g., disorders of consciousness, confusional state, acute cognitive impairment), where each stage presents with distinctive characteristics that warrant a specific evidence-based approach. Assessment and intervention are used reciprocally to inform diagnostics, treatment, and academic planning, and to support patient and family adjustment. Neuropsychologists work with the interdisciplinary teams to collect and integrate data related to brain injury recovery and use this data for treatment planning and clinical decision making. These approaches must often be adapted and adjusted in real time as patients recover, demanding a dynamic expertise that is currently not supported through formal training curriculum or practice guidelines. This paper outlines the roles and responsibilities of pediatric rehabilitation neuropsychologists across the stages of ABI recovery with the goal of increasing awareness in order to continue to develop and formalize this role.

Language: en