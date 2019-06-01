Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aimed to describe the demographic and clinical characteristics of individuals involved in electric scooter (E-scooter) accidents and the factors associated with these incidents.



METHODS: We conducted a prospective observational study of individuals involved in E-scooter accidents admitted to the emergency department of Saint-Pierre Hospital. The highest abbreviated injury score above or equal to two classified the injury as significant. Injuries during working hours were compared to those during off-working hours.



RESULTS: During the study period from June 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020, 170 individuals were admitted to the emergency department following an E-scooter accident. In 73.5% of the accidents, rented E-scooters were involved. Of the patients, 68.2% were male, 6.4% wore helmets, and 30% were under the influence of alcohol. Upper limb and cranial injuries were more frequently severe (abbreviated injury score ≥ 2) than other injuries (p < 0.05). Accidents during off-working hours were significantly related to alcohol consumption (p < 0.001), non-usage of helmets (p < 0.01), head and neck injuries (p < 0.01), and rented E-scooters (p < 0.01). Alcohol consumption was itself associated with the non-usage of helmets (p < 0.05) and major head and neck injuries (p < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: Given the increasing popularity of E-scooters as an alternative mode of transportation, our study can inform public policy on patterns of injuries associated with E-scooter utilization for future injury prevention policies. Using helmets, avoiding alcohol consumption, and regulating use at night can improve outcomes in E-scooter accidents. TRIAL REGISTRATION: ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04778332.

