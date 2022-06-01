|
Sabaß L, Buchenrieder N, Rek SV, Nenov-Matt T, Lange J, Barton BB, Musil R, Jobst A, Padberg F, Reinhard MA. J. Affect. Disord. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35728677
BACKGROUND: A central concept of attachment theory is that early experiences with close attachment figures shape the way we interact with and relate to other social partners throughout life. As such, early experiences of childhood maltreatment (CM) have been suggested as a key precursor of adult insecure attachment representations. As CM has been linked to feelings of loneliness in adulthood, this study examines whether insecure attachment could explain the relationship between CM and loneliness. Also, the moderating role of a diagnosis of persistent depressive disorder (PDD) is investigated, a disorder characterized by high levels of CM and loneliness.
Language: en
Depression; Attachment; Loneliness; Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs); Persistent depressive disorder