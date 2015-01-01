|
Watkins NK, Dubar RT. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35728017
OBJECTIVE: This study examined socio-demographic characteristics and COVID-19 experiences as concurrent predictors of perceived familial and friend social support, social media use, and socio-emotional motives for electronic communication during the COVID-19 pandemic among college students. PARTICIPANTS: Participants were 619 emerging adults (18-29-year-olds) currently enrolled at, or recently graduated from, a U.S.-based college or university (Mean age = 21.8, SD = 2.2; 64% female; 60% Non-Hispanic White).
social media; Electronic communication; interpersonal support; online emotional coping