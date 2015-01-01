Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study examined socio-demographic characteristics and COVID-19 experiences as concurrent predictors of perceived familial and friend social support, social media use, and socio-emotional motives for electronic communication during the COVID-19 pandemic among college students. PARTICIPANTS: Participants were 619 emerging adults (18-29-year-olds) currently enrolled at, or recently graduated from, a U.S.-based college or university (Mean age = 21.8, SD = 2.2; 64% female; 60% Non-Hispanic White).



METHODS: Online surveys were administered between May and June 2020. A path analysis model was conducted to examine the concurrent associations between socio-demographic factors, COVID-19-related experiences, social media/electronic engagement, and perceived social support.



RESULTS: Findings indicated significant differences in perceived social support, social media use, and socio-emotional motives for electronic communication as a function of gender, race, sexual orientation, first-generation status, and relationship status.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings highlight the role of both individual and situational differences in interpersonal functioning and demonstrate how college students differently engaged with social media for socio-emotional purposes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

