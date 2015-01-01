SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bernstein E, Kanefsky R, Cook M, Newins AR. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2022.2086005

35728073

OBJECTIVE: The current study examined the influence of rape myth acceptance on self-blame and psychological symptoms following a sexual assault. Participants: The sample included 280 female sexual assault survivors in college.

METHODS: In an online survey, participants completed the Sexual Experiences Survey - Short Form Victimization, Updated Illinois Rape Myth Acceptance Scale, Posttraumatic Cognitions Inventory, Patient Health Questionnaire - 9 item scale, and PTSD Checklist for DSM-5.

RESULTS: A significant indirect effect was found between acceptance of rape myths and PTSD symptoms via self-blame; acceptance of rape myths was positively associated with self-blame, which in turn was positively associated with PTSD symptoms.

CONCLUSIONS: Clinicians working with survivors of sexual assault should assess for endorsement of rape myths and self-blame, as challenging posttraumatic cognitions has been shown to reduce symptoms of trauma.


Depression; sexual assault; posttraumatic stress disorder; rape myths; self-blame

