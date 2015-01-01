|
Bernstein E, Kanefsky R, Cook M, Newins AR. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
35728073
OBJECTIVE: The current study examined the influence of rape myth acceptance on self-blame and psychological symptoms following a sexual assault. Participants: The sample included 280 female sexual assault survivors in college.
Language: en
Depression; sexual assault; posttraumatic stress disorder; rape myths; self-blame