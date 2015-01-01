SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Jeong D, Shim EJ. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2022.2089840

PMID

35728100

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the trajectory of anger and its psychosocial predictors (i.e., perceived social inequality, relative deprivation, and loneliness) as well as its association with anxiety and depression. PARTICIPANTS/METHOD: Students (N = 365) completed an online survey three times over a one-year period.

RESULTS: Three trajectories of anger were identified by growth mixture modeling: low/stable (i.e., a low and stable anger over time; 88.0%), low/increasing (i.e., a low level of anger with an increasing trend; 6.7%), and moderate/decreasing class (i.e., a moderate level of anger with a decreasing trend; 5.3%). A greater perception of relative deprivation, but not of perceived social inequality, was associated with the low/increasing class. A greater level of loneliness was associated with the moderate/decreasing class. Symptoms of depression and anxiety were higher in the moderate/decreasing and low/increasing class than in the low/stable class.

CONCLUSIONS: These results suggest that interventions targeted at anger may benefit from addressing perceptions of relative deprivation and loneliness.


Language: en

Keywords

Anger; loneliness; perceived social inequality; relative deprivation

