|
Citation
|
Jeong D, Shim EJ. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35728100
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To examine the trajectory of anger and its psychosocial predictors (i.e., perceived social inequality, relative deprivation, and loneliness) as well as its association with anxiety and depression. PARTICIPANTS/METHOD: Students (N = 365) completed an online survey three times over a one-year period.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Anger; loneliness; perceived social inequality; relative deprivation