Abstract

PURPOSE: In this work, we investigate the association between social relationships and alcohol use and the related consequences of sexual and gender minority (SGM) college students, and we highlight the importance of SGM social networks as a potential protective factor among SGM college students.



METHODS: The study used data from 1340 students (47.2% White and non-Hispanic, 55.4% assigned female at birth, 16.3% SGM), which were collected during the 2016 fall semester of the first year of college at one university. The study collected information about alcohol use and related consequences and about the social networks of participants through a peer nomination survey.



RESULTS: Regardless of SGM status, students who nominated at least one SGM peer reported significantly lower drinks per week (β = -0.69, p = 0.04) and heavy drinking frequency (β = -0.38, p = 0.02) after adjusting for relevant covariates including peer drinking. SGM participants showed a significantly stronger negative association between having an SGM peer and heavy drinking frequency and alcohol-related consequences than their cisgender heterosexual counterparts (β = -0.90, p = 0.04; β = -1.32, p = 0.03).



CONCLUSION: These findings highlight the importance of SGM social networks as a potential protective factor for reducing alcohol use and related consequences among SGM college students. College campuses should identify ways to support connections among SGM students.



Clinical trials registration number is NCT02895984.

