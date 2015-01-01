|
Kopelman MD. Med. Sci. Law 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, British Academy of Forensic Sciences, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
35726186
Definitions of automatism abound - legal and clinical. In Bratty versus Attorney General for Northern Ireland, 1963 (1AC, 386), Lord Denning defined automatism as 'an act which is done by the muscles without any control by the mind such as a spasm, a reflex action or a convulsion; or an act done by a person who is not conscious of what he is doing such as an act done while suffering from concussion or while sleepwalking.' More recently, in R. versus Coley (2013) (EWCA 223), the England and Wales Appeal Court gave this definition: 'The essence of it is that the movements or actions of the defendant at the material time were wholly involuntary. The better expression is complete destruction of voluntary control … Examples which have been given in the past include the driver attacked by a swarm of bees or a man under hypnosis. 'Involuntary' is not the same as 'irrational'; indeed it needs to be sharply distinguished from it.' Rumbold and Wasik1 made the point that: 'The term automatism is used in medicine to denote repetitive, stereotyped actions, usually in the context of complex epileptic seizures. Legal automatism encompasses a whole range of more complex actions,….where the accused has no capacity on grounds of…involuntariness.'
Language: en
Automatism; clinical medicine/psychiatry; concept/definition; dissociation; law commission; law/legal