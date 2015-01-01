Abstract

AIM: To investigate the volume, injury characteristics and journey of Te Manawa Taki/Midland (TMT) residents hospitalised with a traumatic brain injury (TBI).



METHODS: A retrospective review of TMT Trauma Registry data between 1 January 2012 and 31 December 2019 was conducted. Eligible patients (n=4,875) were TMT residents hospitalised with an injury to the brain parenchyma.



RESULTS: An average 609 residents were hospitalised with a TBI diagnosis per year, increasing by an average of 7.0% annually. Males, Māori and 0-4- and 15-34-year-olds were proportionately over-represented. Transport incidents and falls were key mechanisms. Mild, moderate and severe TBI, derived by Abbreviated Injury Scale severity scores, were classified in 72.1%, 22.6% and 5.3% of patients, respectively. Concomitant injuries occurred in 78.1% of patients. Brain surgery was required by 3.5%, other surgery by 25.5% and intensive care by 14.9%, and 3.7% died. Mean length of hospitalisation was 5.8±9.3 days. There were 1,118 inter-facility transfers: 41.9% to designated out-of-region acute care and rehabilitation centres, an annual average of 59 TMT-domiciled patients.



CONCLUSION: The increasing volume of diverse TBI hospitalisations represents a major burden on individuals, communities and health services. Effective strategies are needed to prevent injury and ensure treatment and rehabilitation are equitable and patient focused.

Language: en