Abstract

AIM: To assess the pattern of some unusual cases of child abuse, including their trial and subsequent appeal outcomes, over the last 40 years.



METHOD: Cases of multiple-victim, multiple-offender child abuse, occurring in a pre-school or similar setting, without physical evidence of abuse, from developed, English-speaking countries were collected.



RESULTS: Thirty cases fulfilled the study criteria: 26 from the US and one each from Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the UK. The first was in 1983 and the most recent in 1994. Of 81 people accused, 43 (53%) were female. One or more defendants were convicted in 19 of the 30 cases (63%). The verdict was subsequently overturned in 13 of 19 (69%) convictions, up to 30 years later. Three additional cases occurred in Europe between 1992 and 2006conclusion: These cases, relying upon children's testimony and evidential interviewing techniques overseen by law enforcement officers, occurred in a cluster from the early 1980s until the mid-1990s, with almost none since. This highly unusual pattern, combined with two thirds of convictions being overturned, supports doubts regarding whether abuse occurred in these children.

